Enhancing Outcome-Based Military Education: Analyzing Perusall Activity in Strategy and Security Studies

E-Lu Chen, Robert Nyland, & Carl Watts



In May of 2023, three courses in the Strategy and Security Studies Department of the Global College of Professional Military Education (GCPME) received intensive course updates -- including content, materials, learning activities and assignments -- to meet Outcome-Based Military Education (OBME) requirements. The three courses are organized in a suite level - the National Security Suite and are taken in sequence of self-paced and facilitated online learning experiences as ISS-601S: National Security and Strategic Competition, WAR-601S: Warfare Studies, and ISS-602A: Making Decisions: Strategy and War. Perusall, a collaborative learning tool, is used in the suite for promoting peer interaction through asynchronous annotation and discussion of assigned readings. In fact, learners in both courses are required to complete different Perusall collaborative review assignments to meet the course learning outcomes that are based on OBME requirements. In this work in-progress study, we will investigate the relationship between student activity in Perusall and their overall fulfillment of suite outcomes. In particular, we will explore the following: How does activity in Persuall assignments relate to overall achievement in the course? What themes can be generated from Perusall annotations, and how are the themes associated with course learning outcomes and lesson level objectives? This study will utilize learning analytics data from both Perusall and Canvas to conduct the analysis.