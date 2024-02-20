Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Leader Speaks at Engineering Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and the Defense Department’s chief technology officer, gives the opening remarks for the 19th annual Engineers Week 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 15:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913382
    Filename: DOD_110136516
    Length: 01:11:53
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Leader Speaks at Engineering Event , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT