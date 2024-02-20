Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and the Defense Department’s chief technology officer, gives the opening remarks for the 19th annual Engineers Week 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 15:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|913382
|Filename:
|DOD_110136516
|Length:
|01:11:53
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Defense Leader Speaks at Engineering Event , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT