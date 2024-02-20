GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - Six Army Reserve Soldiers from myriad detachments under the Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) hierarchy travelled overseas to provide additional clinical services and support during their Overseas Deployment Training (ODT) here, Jan. 21 to Feb. 10, 2024. The intent of these ODT rotations is not only to fulfill individual Annual Training requirements, but to also enhance operational support for United States Army Garrison medical centers and strengthen partnerships between Active and Reserve Component medical Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 19:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913381
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110136515
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Medical Soldiers augment mission in Grafenwoehr Health Clinic, by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
