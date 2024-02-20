Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Medical Soldiers augment mission in Grafenwoehr Health Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - Six Army Reserve Soldiers from myriad detachments under the Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) hierarchy travelled overseas to provide additional clinical services and support during their Overseas Deployment Training (ODT) here, Jan. 21 to Feb. 10, 2024. The intent of these ODT rotations is not only to fulfill individual Annual Training requirements, but to also enhance operational support for United States Army Garrison medical centers and strengthen partnerships between Active and Reserve Component medical Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913381
    VIRIN: 240129-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110136515
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Medical Soldiers augment mission in Grafenwoehr Health Clinic, by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    annual training
    Grafenwoehr
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    ODT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT