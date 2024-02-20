Army Reserve Medical Soldiers augment mission in Grafenwoehr Health Clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - Six Army Reserve Soldiers from myriad detachments under the Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) hierarchy travelled overseas to provide additional clinical services and support during their Overseas Deployment Training (ODT) here, Jan. 21 to Feb. 10, 2024. The intent of these ODT rotations is not only to fulfill individual Annual Training requirements, but to also enhance operational support for United States Army Garrison medical centers and strengthen partnerships between Active and Reserve Component medical Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)