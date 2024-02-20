Airmen participate in a Combat Skills Competition on Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 14, 2024. The U.S. Air Force has been constantly expanding its skillsets to ensure they are prepared for any future challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913378
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-XB433-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_110136405
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Skills Competition, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Charleston Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT