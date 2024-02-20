Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Skills Competition

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Airmen participate in a Combat Skills Competition on Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 14, 2024. The U.S. Air Force has been constantly expanding its skillsets to ensure they are prepared for any future challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913378
    VIRIN: 240214-F-XB433-9003
    Filename: DOD_110136405
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Skills Competition, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Charleston Air Force Base

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Air Force
    Warrior Heart
    Combat Skills Competition

