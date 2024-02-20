Bellows Air Force Station Spring 2024 Closure

Bellows Air Force Station is closing to overnight guests from 01 March - 30 April 2024 to remove unexploded ordinance and to complete other environmental projects. Belllows AFS Commander describes what is being done and when the station will be open during this time.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913373
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-CG016-3618
|Filename:
|DOD_110136258
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
