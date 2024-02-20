Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bellows Air Force Station Spring 2024 Closure

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Bellows Air Force Station is closing to overnight guests from 01 March - 30 April 2024 to remove unexploded ordinance and to complete other environmental projects. Belllows AFS Commander describes what is being done and when the station will be open during this time.

    TAGS

    BellowsAFS Hawaii Oahu

