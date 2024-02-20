Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARSOC Multi-Discipline Logistics Operations Course

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Marines from Marine Forces Special Operations Command and the Fleet Marine Force participate in the Multi-Discipline Logistics Operations Course at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 6-31, 2023. MDLOC is the final aspect of an 11 to 12-week training pipeline divided into three specific career fields: logistics and sustainment, maintenance, and ordnance. This course, in addition to Special Operations Forces Fundamentals and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape, produces MARSOC special operations capability specialists with the unique skills needed to support and sustain Marine Special Operation Companies. MDLOC is open to all Marines within the logistician, maintenance, and ordnance communities who are interested in advancing their skills and potentially serving at MARSOC later in their careers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARSOC Multi-Discipline Logistics Operations Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

