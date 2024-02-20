1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment Conducts Platoon Attacks (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct platoon attacks in preparation for exercise Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 20, 2024. Nordic Response is a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. This exercise will test military activities ranging from the reception of allied and partner reinforcements and command and control interoperability to combined joint operations, maritime prepositioning force logistics, integration with NATO militaries, and reacting against an adversary force during a dynamic training environment. The U.S. stands firm in commitment and readiness to support Norway, allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)