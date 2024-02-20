Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment Conducts Platoon Attacks (B-Roll)

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct platoon attacks in preparation for exercise Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 20, 2024. Nordic Response is a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. This exercise will test military activities ranging from the reception of allied and partner reinforcements and command and control interoperability to combined joint operations, maritime prepositioning force logistics, integration with NATO militaries, and reacting against an adversary force during a dynamic training environment. The U.S. stands firm in commitment and readiness to support Norway, allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913362
    VIRIN: 240220-M-TR167-1002
    Filename: DOD_110135927
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    TAGS

    NATO
    II MEF
    1st Battalion 2d Marine Regiment
    MFEA
    NR24
    NordicResponse24

