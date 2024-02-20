Secretary of the Army visits GTA

The Secretary of the Army, Honorable Christine Wormuth, visited U.S. Army Soldiers at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024. While here, Wormuth visited the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, met with U.S. and Ukrainian troops, observed the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine-led training of Ukrainians, and participated in U.S. and Ukrainian training sensing sessions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 09:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913357
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-EF519-1099
|Filename:
|DOD_110135788
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
