    MCRD Parris Island Martial Arts Program

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Shamair Hamilton speaks about the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 1, 2024. The purpose of MCMAP is to contribute to the mental, moral, and physical development of the recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913355
    VIRIN: 240130-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135726
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US

    fighting
    punching
    boxing
    MCMAP
    Recruits
    pugil sticks

