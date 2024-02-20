MCRD Parris Island Martial Arts Program

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Shamair Hamilton speaks about the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 1, 2024. The purpose of MCMAP is to contribute to the mental, moral, and physical development of the recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
