Shanti Prayas IV | Opening Ceremony

Combined service members from 19 countries participate in the opening ceremony of Shanti Prayas IV at the Nepali Army headquarters on Feb. 20, 2024. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 07:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913350
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-PA224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135695
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
