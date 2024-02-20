Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Opening Ceremony

    NEPAL

    02.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Combined service members from 19 countries participate in the opening ceremony of Shanti Prayas IV at the Nepali Army headquarters on Feb. 20, 2024. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 07:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913350
    VIRIN: 240220-F-PA224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135695
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Opening Ceremony, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    USINDOPACOM
    Shanti Prayas IV

