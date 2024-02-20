10th AAMDC celebrates Engineer Week 2024

U.S. Army Capt. Thomas Graybeal, 10th AAMDC Engineer Staff Officer, shares his unique experiences and opportunities since commissioning as an engineer Feb. 14 in Sembach Germany. Graybeal also has a civilian degree in engineering, but wanted to expand his knowledge through an Army career. Army Engineers proudly serve their nation as problem solvers and technical experts, making a difference every day at home and abroad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 04:38
