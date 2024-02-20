Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC celebrates Engineer Week 2024

    RP, GERMANY

    02.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Thomas Graybeal, 10th AAMDC Engineer Staff Officer, shares his unique experiences and opportunities since commissioning as an engineer Feb. 14 in Sembach Germany. Graybeal also has a civilian degree in engineering, but wanted to expand his knowledge through an Army career. Army Engineers proudly serve their nation as problem solvers and technical experts, making a difference every day at home and abroad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 04:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913345
    VIRIN: 240214-A-JK865-9952
    Filename: DOD_110135614
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: RP, DE

