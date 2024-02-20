10th AAMDC celebrates Engineer Week 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Thomas Graybeal, 10th AAMDC Engineer Staff Officer, shares his unique experiences and opportunities since commissioning as an engineer Feb. 14 in Sembach Germany. Graybeal also has a civilian degree in engineering, but wanted to expand his knowledge through an Army career. Army Engineers proudly serve their nation as problem solvers and technical experts, making a difference every day at home and abroad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).