Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Army visits GTA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Secretary of the Army, Honorable Christine Wormuth, visited U.S. Army Soldiers at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024. While here, Wormuth visited the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, met with U.S. and Ukrainian troops, observed the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine-led training of Ukrainians, and participated in U.S. and Ukrainian training sensing sessions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 07:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913342
    VIRIN: 240215-A-EF519-3539
    Filename: DOD_110135587
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army visits GTA, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    TrainToWin
    ReadinessFirst
    Target_News_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT