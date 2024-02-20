Secretary of the Army visits GTA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Secretary of the Army, Honorable Christine Wormuth, visited U.S. Army Soldiers at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024. While here, Wormuth visited the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, met with U.S. and Ukrainian troops, observed the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine-led training of Ukrainians, and participated in U.S. and Ukrainian training sensing sessions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)