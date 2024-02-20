Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU conduct VBSS aboard USS Miguel Keith

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 11, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913341
    VIRIN: 240211-M-WE079-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135575
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conduct VBSS aboard USS Miguel Keith, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    31st MEU
    UH-1Y Venom
    Philippine Sea
    Maritime Raid Force
    USS Miguel Keith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT