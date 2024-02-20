31st MEU conduct VBSS aboard USS Miguel Keith

U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 11, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 05:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913341
|VIRIN:
|240211-M-WE079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135575
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
