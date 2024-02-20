Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America hosts bingo and patch night

    USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), play bingo and trade patches during a bingo and patch trade night aboard the USS America, in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. The event was held to increase cohesion and strengthen joint-force partnership of Marines and Sailors. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913338
    VIRIN: 240217-M-NY312-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135529
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Navy
    Sailors
    Marines
    USS America

