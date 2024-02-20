USS America hosts bingo and patch night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913338" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), play bingo and trade patches during a bingo and patch trade night aboard the USS America, in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. The event was held to increase cohesion and strengthen joint-force partnership of Marines and Sailors. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)