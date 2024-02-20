Repackaged pacific update of the 2024 DODEA-Pacific Far East Division II Boys Basketball Tournament.
(Courtesy footage from U.S. Army Garrison - Japan Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 01:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913337
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135528
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Basketball Tournament, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
