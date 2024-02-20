Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Basketball Tournament

    JAPAN

    01.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Repackaged pacific update of the 2024 DODEA-Pacific Far East Division II Boys Basketball Tournament.

    (Courtesy footage from U.S. Army Garrison - Japan Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 01:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913337
    VIRIN: 240130-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135528
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Basketball
    Japan
    Camp Zama
    DODEA
    Army
    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

