    New Jersey National Guard Recruiters Judge Division 1 Regional NJROTC Championships Part 1

    PASSAIC, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army recruiters with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, support and judge the Division 1 regional NJROTC championships at Passaic Township Highschool, Passaic Township, New Jersey, Jan. 22, 2023. The presence of the New Jersey Army National Guard as judges, drill sergeants, and mentors is a display of the New Jersey Army National Guards' commitment to bringing value to the communities all National Guard Soldiers took an oath to serve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 00:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913332
    VIRIN: 022124-Z-AA072-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135517
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: PASSAIC, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard Recruiters Judge Division 1 Regional NJROTC Championships Part 1, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NJROTC
    recruiter
    Navy
    National Guard
    Drill Sergeant
    Drill and Ceremony

