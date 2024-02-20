U.S. Army recruiters with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, support and judge the Division 1 regional NJROTC championships at Passaic Township Highschool, Passaic Township, New Jersey, Jan. 22, 2023. The presence of the New Jersey Army National Guard as judges, drill sergeants, and mentors is a display of the New Jersey Army National Guards' commitment to bringing value to the communities all National Guard Soldiers took an oath to serve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 00:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|913332
|VIRIN:
|022124-Z-AA072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135517
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|PASSAIC, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Jersey National Guard Recruiters Judge Division 1 Regional NJROTC Championships Part 1, by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT