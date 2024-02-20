New Jersey National Guard Recruiters Judge Division 1 Regional NJROTC Championships Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army recruiters with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, support and judge the Division 1 regional NJROTC championships at Passaic Township Highschool, Passaic Township, New Jersey, Jan. 22, 2023. The presence of the New Jersey Army National Guard as judges, drill sergeants, and mentors is a display of the New Jersey Army National Guards' commitment to bringing value to the communities all National Guard Soldiers took an oath to serve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)