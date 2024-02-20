Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Autonomous Warrior 2023 in Australia

    AUSTRALIA

    11.01.2023

    Video by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    ONR and its international arm, ONR Global, participated in the recent Autonomous Warrior 2023 (AW23) exercise, located at HMAS Creswell in Jervis Bay, Australia. AW23 brought together Australian military allies, as well as industry and international partners, to demonstrate various technologies designed to help the Royal Australian Navy strengthen its capabilities in the area of undersea warfare.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 01:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913330
    VIRIN: 231101-O-BT756-8957
    Filename: DOD_110135506
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autonomous Warrior 2023 in Australia, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy
    ONR
    Office of Naval Research
    Marines
    Autonomous Warrior

