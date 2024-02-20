ONR and its international arm, ONR Global, participated in the recent Autonomous Warrior 2023 (AW23) exercise, located at HMAS Creswell in Jervis Bay, Australia. AW23 brought together Australian military allies, as well as industry and international partners, to demonstrate various technologies designed to help the Royal Australian Navy strengthen its capabilities in the area of undersea warfare.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 01:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913330
|VIRIN:
|231101-O-BT756-8957
|Filename:
|DOD_110135506
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Autonomous Warrior 2023 in Australia, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT