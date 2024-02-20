Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Transportation Company Activation Ceremony

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240208-N-CM740-1001 Yokohama, Japan (February 8, 2024) U.S. Army Japan held a ceremony following the activation of the 5th Transportation Company at Yokohama North Dock, Japan.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 23:27
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Japan
    Yokohama
    U.S. Army
    5th Transportation Company

