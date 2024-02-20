Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Adm. Thomas turns over command of 7th Fleet to his successor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240216-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 16, 2022) - Vice Adm. Karl Thomas turns over as Commander, 7th Fleet to his successor Vice Adm. Fred Kacher at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 23:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 913322
    VIRIN: 240216-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135309
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Thomas turns over command of 7th Fleet to his successor, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    Change of Command
    Yokosuka
    C7F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT