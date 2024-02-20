240216-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 16, 2022) - Vice Adm. Karl Thomas turns over as Commander, 7th Fleet to his successor Vice Adm. Fred Kacher at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 23:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|913322
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135309
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Adm. Thomas turns over command of 7th Fleet to his successor, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
