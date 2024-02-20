U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport a simulated casualty during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2024. The TRAP exercise showcased advanced trauma life support capabilities and evaluated the platoon’s rapid respond and recovery tactics of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment in isolated locations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 05:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913317
|VIRIN:
|240131-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135252
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 conducts TRAP exercise, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
