    BLT 1/1 conducts TRAP exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, extract a simulated casualty during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. The TRAP exercise showcased advanced trauma life support capabilities and evaluated the platoon’s rapid respond and recovery tactics of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment in isolated locations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913316
    VIRIN: 240216-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110135251
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 conducts TRAP exercise, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recovery
    31st MEU
    casualty evacuation
    BLT 1/1
    USS America (LHA 6)

