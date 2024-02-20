Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts VBSS aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5)

    USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, simulate firefights to extract detainees and gain control of the vessel during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 7, 2024. The training refines Marines’ skills in maritime interdiction by incorporating real world scenarios from room clearing to hostage rescue. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free a region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 20:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913313
    VIRIN: 240207-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110135139
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5), PHILIPPINE SEA

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts VBSS aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    CH-53E
    31st MEU
    SH-60
    Miguel Keith

