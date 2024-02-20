U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, simulate firefights to extract detainees and gain control of the vessel during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 7, 2024. The training refines Marines’ skills in maritime interdiction by incorporating real world scenarios from room clearing to hostage rescue. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free a region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913313
|VIRIN:
|240207-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135139
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5), PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 31st MEU conducts VBSS aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT