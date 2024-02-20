Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 AW 2023 Recap Video

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing looks back at their accomplishments throughout 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 17:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913307
    VIRIN: 240206-F-CJ696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135049
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 AW 2023 Recap Video, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    19th AW
    TLR
    Herk Nation

