USS John L. Canley Commissioning

The USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) was commissioned on Feb 17th 2023 aboard Naval Air Station, North Island. ESB6 is named after SGT Major John L. Canley who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam war at the battle for Hue. (EDITED)