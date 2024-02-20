Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR TEPF

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Civil Service Mariners with the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command attached to the USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF-9) prepare to depart during exercise Bougainville III at Kamuela, Hawaii Feb. 14-15, 2024. Bougainville III is a 3d LCT live-fire exercise focused on decentralized operations to prepare the battalion to command and control forces from dispersed locations. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, in peace and war. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913297
    VIRIN: 240214-M-ST547-2002
    Filename: DOD_110134814
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR TEPF, by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

