3d MLR TEPF

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Civil Service Mariners with the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command attached to the USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF-9) prepare to depart during exercise Bougainville III at Kamuela, Hawaii Feb. 14-15, 2024. Bougainville III is a 3d LCT live-fire exercise focused on decentralized operations to prepare the battalion to command and control forces from dispersed locations. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, in peace and war. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)