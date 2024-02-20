U.S. Army Logistic Support Vessel 4 prepares to load cargo during exercise Bougainville III at Kamuela, Hawaii Feb. 14, 2024. Bougainville III is a 3d Littoral Combat Team live-fire exercise focused on decentralized operations to prepare the battalion to command and control forces from dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913296
|VIRIN:
|240214-M-ST547-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110134786
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d MLR LSV, by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT