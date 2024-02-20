Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR LSV

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Army Logistic Support Vessel 4 prepares to load cargo during exercise Bougainville III at Kamuela, Hawaii Feb. 14, 2024. Bougainville III is a 3d Littoral Combat Team live-fire exercise focused on decentralized operations to prepare the battalion to command and control forces from dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913296
    VIRIN: 240214-M-ST547-2001
    Filename: DOD_110134786
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    3dMLR, 3dMarDiv, 3dLCT, FightNow, FD2030, BougainvilleIII

