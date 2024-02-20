Whether through the Assignment Interactive Module (AIM) Marketplace, Cyber Excepted Service (CES) or internship program, there are many different reasons service members and civilians are motivated to work at the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 15:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|913280
|VIRIN:
|240220-O-TE110-3332
|PIN:
|002
|Filename:
|DOD_110134743
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, #WHYNETCOM? Phillip, by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of the Army
LEAVE A COMMENT