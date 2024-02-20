Bravo Battery, 1-78th Field Artillery Battalion, 428th Field Artillery Brigade B-Roll Package

13F advanced individual training (AIT) students conduct their culminating training exercise (CTE) on February 14, 2024. CPT Ryaan Villagomez, Battery Commander, coordinated with the pilots of the C-UAS school to provide the students with a demonstration of a new UAS/UAV platform.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 17:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913274
|VIRIN:
|240214-D-NU467-4311
|PIN:
|002
|Filename:
|DOD_110134568
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
