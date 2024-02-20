Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Battery, 1-78th Field Artillery Battalion, 428th Field Artillery Brigade B-Roll Package

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    13F advanced individual training (AIT) students conduct their culminating training exercise (CTE) on February 14, 2024. CPT Ryaan Villagomez, Battery Commander, coordinated with the pilots of the C-UAS school to provide the students with a demonstration of a new UAS/UAV platform.

    Field Artillery
    UAS
    AIT
    Drones
    13F
    CTE

