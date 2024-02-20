AV-8B Harrier vertical landing at Nellis Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 223 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, tests the vertical landing capability on an Air Force flight line during Green Flag-West 24-04 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Feb. 15, 2024. The AV-8B Harrier was used to test the vertical landing capabilities to highlight the aircraft's versatility in supporting tactical joint operations. Green Flag-West allows the 549th Combat Training Squadron to provide relevant air-to-surface integration training within the joint and now allied forces that began in 1981 in a robust, contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment.