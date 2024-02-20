Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AV-8B Harrier vertical landing at Nellis Air Force Base

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 223 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, tests the vertical landing capability on an Air Force flight line during Green Flag-West 24-04 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Feb. 15, 2024. The AV-8B Harrier was used to test the vertical landing capabilities to highlight the aircraft's versatility in supporting tactical joint operations. Green Flag-West allows the 549th Combat Training Squadron to provide relevant air-to-surface integration training within the joint and now allied forces that began in 1981 in a robust, contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913273
    VIRIN: 240215-F-BN304-9947
    Filename: DOD_110134559
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

    This work, AV-8B Harrier vertical landing at Nellis Air Force Base, by MSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    USMC
    Marine aviation
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Green Flag
    VTOL
    Green Flag West
    U.S. Air Force Warfare Center
    57th Wing
    Large Force Exercise
    Vertical take-off and Landing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Future Faster
    Pacing Challenge
    Weapons Integration
    GF 24-4
    Joint Aviation

