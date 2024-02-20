An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 223 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, tests the vertical landing capability on an Air Force flight line during Green Flag-West 24-04 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Feb. 15, 2024. The AV-8B Harrier was used to test the vertical landing capabilities to highlight the aircraft's versatility in supporting tactical joint operations. Green Flag-West allows the 549th Combat Training Squadron to provide relevant air-to-surface integration training within the joint and now allied forces that began in 1981 in a robust, contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913273
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-BN304-9947
|Filename:
|DOD_110134559
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AV-8B Harrier vertical landing at Nellis Air Force Base, by MSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
