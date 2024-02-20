Tank Cleaning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) hosted a transition open house for members of the community to learn more about the residual fuel removal and closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Feb. 7, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The task force is forming and expects to take over responsibilities for Red Hill from JTF-RH in early Spring 2024. NCTF-RH continues to engage in conversations with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (DOD video by Marine Sargent Tye Edwards)