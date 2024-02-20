Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What Is Sludge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Johanna Pullum 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) hosted a transition open house for members of the community to learn more about the residual fuel removal and closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Feb. 7, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The task force is forming and expects to take over responsibilities for Red Hill from JTF-RH in early Spring 2024. NCTF-RH continues to engage in conversations with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (DOD video by Specialist Joanna Pullum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913270
    VIRIN: 240207-D-NT260-1002
    Filename: DOD_110134505
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Is Sludge, by SPC Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT