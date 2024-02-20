Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the EC, Bamboo Eagle 24

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Air Mobility Command recently completed the first iteration of Exercise Bamboo Eagle. The exercise, a combined event with Air Combat Command, took place in several areas in the Western United States and eastern Pacific Ocean, and built upon fundamentals practiced during last year’s Mobility Guardian 23. As part of the exercise, for the first time, AMC tested a new Global Air Mobility Element concept developed by the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 12:59
    Location: US

