Around the EC, Bamboo Eagle 24

Air Mobility Command recently completed the first iteration of Exercise Bamboo Eagle. The exercise, a combined event with Air Combat Command, took place in several areas in the Western United States and eastern Pacific Ocean, and built upon fundamentals practiced during last year’s Mobility Guardian 23. As part of the exercise, for the first time, AMC tested a new Global Air Mobility Element concept developed by the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing