The Puget Sound cetacean desk program, a four-year pilot program, is hosted in the Puget Sound Traffic Service office and located on Coast Guard Base Seattle. The program aims to mitigate cetacean disturbances in the Salish Sea. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Annika Hirschler)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913260
|VIRIN:
|240212-G-AA112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110134309
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
