Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cetacean Desk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The Puget Sound cetacean desk program, a four-year pilot program, is hosted in the Puget Sound Traffic Service office and located on Coast Guard Base Seattle. The program aims to mitigate cetacean disturbances in the Salish Sea. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Annika Hirschler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913260
    VIRIN: 240212-G-AA112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110134309
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cetacean Desk, by PO3 Annika Hirschler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    desk
    whale
    wise
    puget sound
    vessel traffic system
    cetacean

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT