    MAYPORT MINUTE - RP2 BENSON

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    This edition of the Mayport Minute feature Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Katrina Benson. She discusses how pivotal her role is in the chapel and how she not only assists the Chaplains but, the Sailors and other service members she works with.

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

