Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAWDC Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Video intro for NAWDC "Strike" and "Top Gun" for use in video products. Intro consists of the "Strike" logo. Strike group are the F-16A/B Aggressor Role. Created by Klanderud at NAWDC in NAS Fallon, NV.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913255
    VIRIN: 240212-D-KF756-2147
    PIN: 021224-A
    Filename: DOD_110134302
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FALLON, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWDC Strike, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strike
    F-16
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    NAWDC Media
    TopGunMaverick

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT