Video intro for NAWDC "Strike" and "Top Gun" for use in video products. Intro consists of the "Strike" logo. Strike group are the F-16A/B Aggressor Role. Created by Klanderud at NAWDC in NAS Fallon, NV.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913255
|VIRIN:
|240212-D-KF756-2147
|PIN:
|021224-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110134302
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FALLON, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWDC Strike, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT