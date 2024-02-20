Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Recovery Efforts in East Palestine, OH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks on how the Administration is holding Norfolk Southern accountable for the derailment and is working with state and local officials to support the community as it moves forward.
    East Palestine, OH

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 12:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913253
    Filename: DOD_110134300
    Length: 00:14:30
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Recovery Efforts in East Palestine, OH, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT