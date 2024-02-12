Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    382nd Combat Engineer Company Tests Skills at Sapper Stakes Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper) participated in a Sapper Stakes competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8-11, 2023. The 382nd hosts the annual capstone training event to test the Soldiers in warrior tasks and battle drills, combat engineer skills and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913248
    VIRIN: 230909-A-JH149-4077
    Filename: DOD_110134255
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 382nd Combat Engineer Company Tests Skills at Sapper Stakes Competition, by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sapper
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Army Reserve
    competition
    combat engineer;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT