382nd Combat Engineer Company Tests Skills at Sapper Stakes Competition

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper) participated in a Sapper Stakes competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8-11, 2023. The 382nd hosts the annual capstone training event to test the Soldiers in warrior tasks and battle drills, combat engineer skills and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Conrad)
09.09.2023
02.20.2024
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
