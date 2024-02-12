Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kaiserslautern Station Tour (For Social Media)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad and Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This video showcases the capabilities and mission set of AFN Kaiserslautern in the vein of Wes Anderson filming aesthetics. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913240
    VIRIN: 240216-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_110133977
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    TAGS

    Germany
    American Forces Network
    Defense Media Activity
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    AFN Now

