SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81st TRW/PA, and SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, report on the first graduating class of the 335th TRS's Initial Skills training course for the Air Force's Ops Research Analyst career field. They also report on the newly renovated Grounds Transportation building and preview Keesler's Annual Tech Expo.
LEAVE A COMMENT
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 09:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|913237
|VIRIN:
|240219-F-PI774-7572
|Filename:
|DOD_110133943
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keesler News 19 February 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT