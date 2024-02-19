Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 19 February 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81st TRW/PA, and SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, report on the first graduating class of the 335th TRS's Initial Skills training course for the Air Force's Ops Research Analyst career field. They also report on the newly renovated Grounds Transportation building and preview Keesler's Annual Tech Expo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 09:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 913237
    VIRIN: 240219-F-PI774-7572
    Filename: DOD_110133943
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 19 February 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT