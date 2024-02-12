Deep within the Arctic Circle, Nordic Response ignites a symphony of strength. Here, 14 nations join as one, not just honing skills, but forging an unbreakable shield against future threats. Taking place biennially, this NATO training event not only showcases the Marine Corps' prowess in arctic environments but also fosters essential interoperability with allied nations. Witness the strategic significance of this exercise, ensuring our armed forces stand prepared for any challenges on the horizon. (U.S. Marine Corps video produced by Corporal Jacob Richardson, Sergeant Jose Cevallos, Sergeant David Myers, Sergeant Jahnn Lugo, Sergeant James Bourgeois, Gunnery Sergeant Jared King, and Master Sergeant Robert Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913233
|VIRIN:
|240220-M-M0344-4691
|Filename:
|DOD_110133910
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|SETTERMOEN, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, "Guardians of the High North: A Symphony of Strength in Nordic Response”, by Sgt James Bourgeois, MSgt Robert Brown and Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
