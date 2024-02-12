Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Guardians of the High North: A Symphony of Strength in Nordic Response”

    SETTERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    02.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois, Master Sgt. Robert Brown and Cpl. Jacob Richardson

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Deep within the Arctic Circle, Nordic Response ignites a symphony of strength. Here, 14 nations join as one, not just honing skills, but forging an unbreakable shield against future threats. Taking place biennially, this NATO training event not only showcases the Marine Corps' prowess in arctic environments but also fosters essential interoperability with allied nations. Witness the strategic significance of this exercise, ensuring our armed forces stand prepared for any challenges on the horizon. (U.S. Marine Corps video produced by Corporal Jacob Richardson, Sergeant Jose Cevallos, Sergeant David Myers, Sergeant Jahnn Lugo, Sergeant James Bourgeois, Gunnery Sergeant Jared King, and Master Sergeant Robert Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913233
    VIRIN: 240220-M-M0344-4691
    Filename: DOD_110133910
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: SETTERMOEN, 19, NO

    This work, "Guardians of the High North: A Symphony of Strength in Nordic Response”, by Sgt James Bourgeois, MSgt Robert Brown and Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NordicResponse24

