"Guardians of the High North: A Symphony of Strength in Nordic Response”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913233" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Deep within the Arctic Circle, Nordic Response ignites a symphony of strength. Here, 14 nations join as one, not just honing skills, but forging an unbreakable shield against future threats. Taking place biennially, this NATO training event not only showcases the Marine Corps' prowess in arctic environments but also fosters essential interoperability with allied nations. Witness the strategic significance of this exercise, ensuring our armed forces stand prepared for any challenges on the horizon. (U.S. Marine Corps video produced by Corporal Jacob Richardson, Sergeant Jose Cevallos, Sergeant David Myers, Sergeant Jahnn Lugo, Sergeant James Bourgeois, Gunnery Sergeant Jared King, and Master Sergeant Robert Brown)