434 ARW Raincross 2024

2024 Raincross submission from the 434th Air Refueling Wing. The Maintenance Squadron at Grissom devised a cost-saving solution to refurbish APUs, resulting in a 90% price cut while also providing valuable training and cutting down time dramatically.
