    434 ARW Raincross 2024

    GRISSOM ARB, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    2024 Raincross submission from the 434th Air Refueling Wing. The Maintenance Squadron at Grissom devised a cost-saving solution to refurbish APUs, resulting in a 90% price cut while also providing valuable training and cutting down time dramatically.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 08:34
    Location: GRISSOM ARB, IN, US

    This work, 434 ARW Raincross 2024, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

