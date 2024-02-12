Wednesday February 14 through Sunday February 18, 2024 the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division gathered its best tank and Bradley crews at the Grafenwhor Training Area, Germany to compete in the Strike Cup Competition. The competition spanned over multiple disciplines including a PT event, combat casualty care, range determination and gunnery tables. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 07:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913231
|VIRIN:
|240218-A-AJ772-6489
|Filename:
|DOD_110133874
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
This work, Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in Strike Cup in Germany, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
