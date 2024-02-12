Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in Strike Cup in Germany

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    02.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Wednesday February 14 through Sunday February 18, 2024 the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division gathered its best tank and Bradley crews at the Grafenwhor Training Area, Germany to compete in the Strike Cup Competition. The competition spanned over multiple disciplines including a PT event, combat casualty care, range determination and gunnery tables. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 07:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913231
    VIRIN: 240218-A-AJ772-6489
    Filename: DOD_110133874
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    This work, Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in Strike Cup in Germany, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps

