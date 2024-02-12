Best-of-the-Best: Top Tank and Bradley Crews Compete in Strike Cup in Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wednesday February 14 through Sunday February 18, 2024 the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division gathered its best tank and Bradley crews at the Grafenwhor Training Area, Germany to compete in the Strike Cup Competition. The competition spanned over multiple disciplines including a PT event, combat casualty care, range determination and gunnery tables. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)