Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe, You Are My Hero

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Latoya Jennings, 10th AAMDC G-1 Plans officer, shares the story of Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe in honor of black history month Feb. 9 in Sembach, Germany. During Black History Month, Team 10 reflects on the contributions of Black Americans to the history of our nation and defense of our country. Alwyn Crendall Cashe was a United States Army senior non-commissioned officer who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism in Iraq (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
