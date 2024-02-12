1st CBCS hosts USAFE’s first ever safety landing zone certification course teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Communication Squadron participate in the first round of a new landing zone safety officer certification course at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 13-15, 2023. The course prepares members of diverse ground teams to assess and prepare landing zones for aircraft arrivals and departures in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)