U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Communication Squadron participate in the first round of a new landing zone safety officer certification course at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 13-15, 2023. The course prepares members of diverse ground teams to assess and prepare landing zones for aircraft arrivals and departures in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 05:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913227
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-VY348-7958
|Filename:
|DOD_110133764
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st CBCS hosts USAFE’s first ever safety landing zone certification course teaser, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
