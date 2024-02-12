Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st CBCS hosts USAFE's first ever safety landing zone certification course B-Roll

    BELGIUM

    02.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Communication Squadron participate in the first round of a new landing zone safety officer certification course at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 13-15, 2023. The course prepares members of diverse ground teams to assess and prepare landing zones for aircraft arrivals and departures in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913226
    VIRIN: 240215-F-VY348-6047
    Filename: DOD_110133763
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: BE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 1st CBCS hosts USAFE's first ever safety landing zone certification course B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

