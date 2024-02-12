Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Troop Time

    ITALY

    02.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    240201-N-BY095-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 1, 2024) Sailors, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, attend USO Troop Time event held on base Feb. 1, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

