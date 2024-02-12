Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273 unload supplies and equipment in Norway (B-Roll)

    RISOYHAMN, 18, NORWAY

    02.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, receive supplies and equipment from the New Amsterdam, a medium Roll-on Roll-off ship operated by the Royal Netherlands Navy, in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Risoyhamn, Norway, Feb. 18, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza)

    This B-Roll contains the following:
    U.S. Marines receiving supplies and equipment off of the New Amsterdam,
    U.S. Marines directing tactical vehicles in the snow.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 05:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: RISOYHAMN, 18, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273 unload supplies and equipment in Norway (B-Roll), by LCpl David Ornelas-Baeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    Norway
    USMARINES
    USMCNews
    NATOSpotlight
    NordicResponse24

