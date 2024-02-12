U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273 unload supplies and equipment in Norway (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913216" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, receive supplies and equipment from the New Amsterdam, a medium Roll-on Roll-off ship operated by the Royal Netherlands Navy, in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Risoyhamn, Norway, Feb. 18, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza)



This B-Roll contains the following:

U.S. Marines receiving supplies and equipment off of the New Amsterdam,

U.S. Marines directing tactical vehicles in the snow.