    1/11 IBCT Air Assault into JPMRC 24-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, alongside Canadian forces, conduct a joint air assault onto Buffalo Drop Zone near Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02, Feb. 15, 2024. JPMRC 24-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 00:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913196
    VIRIN: 240215-A-ED188-7761
    Filename: DOD_110133351
    Length: 00:13:22
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/11 IBCT Air Assault into JPMRC 24-02, by PFC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    air assault
    11th Airborne Division
    Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

