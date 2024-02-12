1/11 IBCT Air Assault into JPMRC 24-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, alongside Canadian forces, conduct a joint air assault onto Buffalo Drop Zone near Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02, Feb. 15, 2024. JPMRC 24-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)