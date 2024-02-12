Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, alongside Canadian forces, conduct a joint air assault onto Buffalo Drop Zone near Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02, Feb. 15, 2024. JPMRC 24-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Pfc. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 00:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913196
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-ED188-7761
|Filename:
|DOD_110133351
|Length:
|00:13:22
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1/11 IBCT Air Assault into JPMRC 24-02, by PFC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
