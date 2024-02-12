Fort Stewart highlights Presidents Day on Feb. 19, 2024. 3rd Infantry Division does this to honor presidents from the past to the present. (U.S. Army graphic by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 22:19
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|913184
|VIRIN:
|240218-A-XI851-8527
|Filename:
|DOD_110132944
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart Honors Presidents Day, by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT