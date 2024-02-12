Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Honors Presidents Day

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Fort Stewart highlights Presidents Day on Feb. 19, 2024. 3rd Infantry Division does this to honor presidents from the past to the present. (U.S. Army graphic by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 22:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 913184
    VIRIN: 240218-A-XI851-8527
    Filename: DOD_110132944
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Honors Presidents Day, by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor
    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    Presidents Day

